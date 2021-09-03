For Immediate Release: Sept. 3, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Communities in Schools Coordinator is GCS Employee of the Month

Allan Johnson serves as ‘Jaybird of All Trades’ at Allen Jay Elementary

Greensboro, N.C. – What does a Communities in Schools coordinator do? At Allen Jay Elementary, a little bit of everything. Allan Johnson touches the lives of nearly every person at Allen Jay Elementary, and for that, he was named GCS Employee of the Month.

From helping with daily activities and conducting home visits to organizing holiday donations, food and supply drives and volunteer efforts, Johnson is committed to providing the students and staff with what they need to be successful.

Curriculum facilitator Michelle Atchison, who submitted one of several nominations, wrote, “Mr. Johnson is our ‘Jaybird of All Trades’. He is the heart of our school. He organizes events for our students, brings in volunteers, fills in for classes, and checks in with kids as needed. Every single child at our school knows him and respects him. We teachers would not know what to do without him.”

As the September GCS employee of the month, Johnson received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the Employee of the Month program. His photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Allen Jay Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

