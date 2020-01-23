For Immediate Release: January 23, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Communications Team Member Earns APR Certification

Nora Shoptaw is accredited in public relations

Greensboro, N.C. – Nora Shoptaw, program administrator of communications for Guilford County Schools, has earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR).

The APR credential is given to experienced PR professionals who have demonstrated the knowledge, skills and abilities required for effective strategic communications. To earn the APR, candidates must be a member of one of nine accrediting bodies and must successfully advance from a panel presentation to take and pass a final exam.

Shoptaw has been a member of the GCS district relations team since 2010. She is primarily responsible for internal and parent-focused communications, as well as special events. Shoptaw is a proud graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and spent 12 years in the newspaper business before joining Guilford County Schools.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

