Commission on the Status of Women Will Host Monthly Meeting Online May 5
GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2020) – The Commission on the Status of Women will host their regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Tuesday, May 5. Participants and the public can join the meeting at the following link: zoom.us/j/96339495488?pwd=SHJ1UHRXTXp6dTJRTHRqL2VudFFUUT09
The meeting ID is 963 3949 5488 and the password is 646324.
The mission of Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro, in part, by creating and conducting educational programs on issues affecting women. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.
