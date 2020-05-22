[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commission on the Status of Women Will Host Monthly Meeting Online May 26

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2020) – The Commission on the Status of Women will host their regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Tuesday, May 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting at the following link: zoom.us/j/95883459534?pwd=cjRIcnlBbHV4czdkUDRDWnhzLzRZdz09

The meeting ID is 958 8345 9534 and the password is 622244. To join the meeting by phone please dial: 301-715-8592.

The mission of Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro, in part, by creating and conducting educational programs on issues affecting women. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

