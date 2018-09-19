[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commission on the Status of Women Offers Memory Workshop September 27

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2018) – The Commission on the Status of Women is sponsoring a free workshop on protecting memory from 9 am to 12 pm Thursday, September 27, at The Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. Staying Safe: Protecting Memory is part of the Things We Face Series and will include tips on preventing memory loss, boosting memory and recognizing warning signs.

Featured speakers include Karen Owens with the Alzheimer’s Association and Dr. Karen Pollard with Brain Wellness, International. Refreshments will be provided.

This program is sponsored by the Commission on the Status of Women, Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, Community Housing Solutions, United Way, Guilford County Sherriff’s Office, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency. Registration is available online<bit.ly/2QqndLh>.

If transportation to the event is needed, call 336-274-1507 by September 24. Physical accommodations and language services are available upon request. For more information, call the City’s Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

