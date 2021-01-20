[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commission on the Status of Women Hosts Monthly Meeting Online January 26

GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2021) – The Commission on the Status of Women will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Tuesday, January 26. Featured guest speaker Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann will provide information about COVID-19 facts, risks, its impact on Guilford County, testing sites and the vaccination plan.

Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<zoom.us/j/92869576209?pwd=YmgzK1lpOGtlU3F4bkxIVW0xaG9Wdz09>. The meeting ID is 928 6957 6209 and the password is 455010. To join the meeting by phone please dial: 312-626-6799.

