Commission on the Status of Women Event

Honors National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2019) – The Commission on the Status of Women, the City’s Human Relations Department and the Family Justice Center will hold a tree-lighting ceremony commemorating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will take place at 6 pm Monday, October 1 at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

This year’s Purple Tree Lighting will feature keynote speaker Dr. Christine Murray, Director of UNC Greensboro’s Center for Youth, Family, and Community Partnerships<cyfcp.uncg.edu/>, Director of the Healthy Relationships Initiative<www.guilfordhri.org/> and Co-Founder of See the Triumph<www.seethetriumph.org/>.

This year the Purple Tree Lighting will also serve as a kick-off of a new community initiative, Abuse Is Never Okay. Organizations across Guilford County are standing together against violence and abuse with this new awareness campaign. The local effort focuses on educating the community on the many forms of abuse, promoting healthy and safe relationships, and connecting community members who have experienced abuse with local resources.

The campaign is a result of the collaborative efforts of several community partners, including nonprofit organizations, law enforcement, universities, and government agencies. With over 15 organizations involved and others encouraged to join, the partners stand together to end violence and abuse in Guilford County. For more information, visit the campaign website at www.neverokayguilford.org<www.neverokayguilford.org>.

The mission of Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro, in part, by creating and conducting educational programs on issues affecting women. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

If you, or someone your know is in a domestic violence crisis, call 911 or the Family Service of the Piedmont 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 336-273-7273 for help.

