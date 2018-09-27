[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commission on the Status of Women Event

Honors National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – The Commission on the Status of Women, the City’s Human Relations Department and the Family Justice Center will hold a tree-lighting ceremony commemorating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will take place at 6 pm Monday, October 1 at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W Washington St. This year’s Purple Tree Lighting will feature keynote speaker Lalani Bullock, chair of the Women and Violence subcommittee. Music will be provided by Raven Hooker.

To promote community awareness of domestic violence the tree will be lit each night for the entire month. Community members are asked to show their awareness of domestic violence by attending the ceremony and adopting any of the suggestions below:

* Wear or display the color purple (the color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month) and use this as a way to tell others why ending domestic violence is important to you.

* Talk it out! Many people experience domestic violence yet often they are silent. Talk about abuse with friends, family, and co-workers. Break the silence, show your support, and help build a community that is ready to end domestic violence.

* Help others become informed by inviting speakers to your church, professional organization, civic group, or workplace.

* Educate yourself about relationship red flags and common warning signs of abuse.

* Be familiar with the domestic violence services and resources that are available in your area. Call the Guilford County Family Justice Center 336-641-SAFE (7233) for information and links to service providers.

* Reach out to support someone whom you believe is a victim of domestic violence and/or talk with a person you believe is being abusive.

* Talk with your children about healthy relationships and help stop violence before it starts.

* If you, or someone your know is in a domestic violence crisis, call 911 or the Family Service of the Piedmont 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 336-273-7273 for help.

The mission of Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro, in part, by creating and conducting educational programs on issues affecting women. For additional information, contact the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at (336) 373-2038.

