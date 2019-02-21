Commercial Robbery Summit Ave

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 21, 2019 11:06 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: CID
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2255

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 21, 2019) – On 2.21.2019 at 9:55am. – Greensboro Police responded to Mrs. Winners located at 814 Summit Avenue in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male. The suspect was wearing a grey sweat shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon CommercialRobbery0221summitave.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE