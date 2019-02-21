Commercial Robbery Summit Ave

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: CID

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 21, 2019) – On 2.21.2019 at 9:55am. – Greensboro Police responded to Mrs. Winners located at 814 Summit Avenue in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male. The suspect was wearing a grey sweat shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

