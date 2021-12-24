Commercial Robbery GameStops 12-24-2021 4203 West Wendover Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 24, 2021) – On December 24, 2021 at 4:38 p.m. police responded to the GameStops at the 4203 West Wendover Avenue in reference to an implied armed robbery of a business. Suspect entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and left the area.

The suspect is a black male, thin build and he was wearing a winter hat with white writing on the front. He also had on a dark colored jacket, black facemask, black pants and red sneakers.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #