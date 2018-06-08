Commercial Robbery—CVS

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2018) – Greensboro police responded to 309 East Cornwallis Drive, CVS Pharmacy at 0019 hours in reference to a Robbery of a Business.

An armed unidentified light skin African American male subject entered the store and demanded money. The male subject was described as wearing a blue shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes, black shoes and a white bandana covering his face. The male suspect exited the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

