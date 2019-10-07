Commercial Robbery Charlies Tobacco 100719

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2019) – On 10/7/2019 at about 3:15 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to Charlie’s Tobacco located at 3720 Battleground Avenue in reference to a robbery of business. One black male suspect entered the store, confronted the clerk and robbed the business, implying that he was armed. No weapon was actually displayed. They also took an undetermined amount of property from the business before fleeing the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

