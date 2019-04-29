Commercial Robbery 800 block Richardson Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019) – On 4.28.2019 at 11:56 p.m. – Police responded to the 800 block of Richardson Street in reference to the robbery of a delivery driver. The Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver from the 2356 Spring Garden Street location was approached by four men and struck upon the head by an unknown object. The suspects took undisclosed property and left on foot. The delivery driver refused any medical attention.

The suspects were described as young black-males last seen wearing white shirts and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

