Commercial Robbery: 5668 W. Market St, Smile Market

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 15, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a robbery of the Smile Market, located at 5668 West Market Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:58 p.m.

An unidentified African American male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. The male suspect was described as wearing all black clothing and a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

