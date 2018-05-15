Police Investigating Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (May 15, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a robbery of the Smile Market, located at 5668 West Market Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:58 p.m.
An unidentified African American male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. The male suspect was described as wearing all black clothing and a black mask covering his face.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Commercial Robbery: 5668 W. Market St, Smile Market"