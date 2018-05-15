Commercial Robbery: 5668 W. Market St, Smile Market

May 15, 2018

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 15, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a robbery of the Smile Market, located at 5668 West Market Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:58 p.m.
An unidentified African American male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. The male suspect was described as wearing all black clothing and a black mask covering his face.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

