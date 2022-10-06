Commercial Robbery 4304 Big Tree Way 9 29 2022- Update Arrests Made 10 6 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Arrests Made

UPDATE: GREENSBORO, NC (October 6, 2022) – The investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites commercial robbery on September 29, 2022 was found to be connected to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24, 2022.

Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2022) – On September 29, 2022 at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the Microtel Inn on 4304 Big Tree Way in reference to a robbery of business.

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving a light color sedan.The suspect was described as a black male 5’09 wearing a ski type mask and white color shirt and black color pants.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

