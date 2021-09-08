Commercial Robbery 3113 Randleman Road 09082021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 8, 2021) – On September 8, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. police responded to the Dollar General at 3113 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect is a black male in his late 20s, approximately 5’8-5’10 wearing a blue mask and all dark clothing. The suspect was also armed with a handgun. No injuries were reported. The subject left on foot north bound on Randleman Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.