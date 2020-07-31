Commercial Robbery 3101 Summit Ave 07312020

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 31, 2020) – At 1:00 a.m. this morning officers responded to the Summit Shell located at 3101 Summit Avenue in reference to a robbery of the business. Witnesses reported that two men entered the business, confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Cash was taken from the store.

The suspects were described as two black-males in their late teens or early 20s wearing facial coverings. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects fled the business on foot after the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

