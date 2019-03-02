Commercial Robbery 3012 Sands Dr

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Police Investigating Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2019) – At approximately 7:32 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to 3012 Sands Drive, the Advance Auto Parts store, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified male suspect, armed with a gun, entered the business and demanded cash.
The suspect was described as a middle aged heavy set black male wearing a dark bandana over his mouth and all dark clothing.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.
Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.