Commercial Robbery 3012 Sands Dr

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2019) – At approximately 7:32 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to 3012 Sands Drive, the Advance Auto Parts store, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified male suspect, armed with a gun, entered the business and demanded cash.

The suspect was described as a middle aged heavy set black male wearing a dark bandana over his mouth and all dark clothing.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

