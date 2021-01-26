Commercial Robbery 1917 MLK Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 26, 2021) – On 1.25.2021 at 10:24 p.m. police responded to the Gillespie Park Curb Market on 1917 Martin Luther King Jr Drive reference a robbery from business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males wearing a black masks and black color shirts and pants.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.