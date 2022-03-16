Commercial Robbery 1500 S Elm-Eugene St

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2022) – At 1:12 p.m., Greensboro police responded to Bank of America located at 1500 S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to a robbery of business. The manager advised the responding officer that the suspects were still in the parking lot upon arrival. Officers on scene successfully detained the suspects, Shunta Readen (B/F, 10/11/87), Alexander Anthony (B/M, 2/23/2003), and a juvenile.

Ms. Readen and Mr. Anthony entered the bank, where Ms. Readen passed a note to a teller advising it was a robbery, who activated a robbery alarm. Ms. Readen was charged with Common Law Robbery, Resist, Delay and Obstruct a Public Officer, and Contributing to the delinquency of a Minor.