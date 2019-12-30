Commercial Robbery 12303718Wgatecityblvd

GREENSBORO, NC (December 30,2019)

On December 30th at 5:49pm, officers responded to a robbery of business at 3718 W. Gate City Blvd, Spectrum Paint and Decoration. Two suspects, described as black males wearing all gray and black masks, entered the business, brandished a weapon, and took merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white colored sedan.

Investigation on going.

