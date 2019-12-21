Commercial Robbery 12212019 2806 Randleman Rd

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2019) – At 3:28 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the Shisha Smoke Shop located at 2806 Randleman Rd in reference to a robbery of business. Witnesses reported that two suspects entered the store, confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint. They stole an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were described as black males wearing hooded jackets. They were both armed with handguns. The suspects fled the business on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

