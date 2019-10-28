Commercial Robbery 10282019 3405 Lewiston Road

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) – On 10/28/2019 at 8:45 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to Dollar General, 3405 Lewiston Road, in reference to a robbery of business. Two black males entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. Suspect one was described as approximately 6ft tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, with black shoes. Suspect two was described as approximately 6ft tall, wearing a blue sweatshirt underneath a dark tee-shirt, blue jeans, and a black mask. The suspects took an unknown amount of money and left the scene traveling towards Inman Road. The make and model of the suspects’ vehicle is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

