Commercial Robbery 09242021 3228 W Gate City Blvd

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2021) – On September 24, 2021 at approximately 00:30 a.m. Officers responded to the Popeyes Restaurant, located at 3228 West Gate City Blvd, in reference to a commercial robbery.

The suspects brandished firearms and took an undisclosed amount and type of property. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as two African American Males of light complexion, approximately 18-23 years old, approximately 5ft7in to 5ft10in tall, wearing all dark clothing and face masks.

The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

