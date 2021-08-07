Commercial Robbery 08072021 3700 Spring Garden St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY

GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2021) – On August 7, 2021, at approximately 00:08 a.m. Officers responded to the Citco Gas Station, located at 3700 Spring Garden Street, in reference to a commercial robbery.

The suspect brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The suspect left in an unknown direction of travel. No suspect description available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

