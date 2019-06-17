Commercial Robbery 06162019 2221 Martin Luther King Jr Dr

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2019) – On 6/16/2019 at 11:44p.m. – Police responded to the Wendy’s at 2221 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in reference to the robbery from business. Two African American males entered the business armed with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The subjects were described as follows: First male wearing red sweatpants and Nikes sandals; second male wearing black pants. Both male subjects were wearing black ski mask and black jackets. Both subjects were last seen fleeing on foot near the rear of the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

