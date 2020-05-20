Commercial Robbery 05202020 3803 W Gate City Blvd

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2020) – Today at 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the Super Buy and Sell Pawn Shop located at 3803 W. Gate City Blvd in reference to a robbery of the business. Witnesses reported that two men entered the business, confronted the staff and robbed the business at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Merchandise and cash were taken from the store.

The suspects were described as two black males wearing gloves and facial coverings. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. They fled the scene in a red sport utility vehicle, heading south on Oakwood Dr.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

