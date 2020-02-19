Commercial Robbery 02192020 3701 A Gate City Blvd

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 19, 2020) – On February 19, 2020 at 3:25am, officers responded to Walgreens, 3701-A Gate City Blvd, reference a commercial robbery. On scene officers were informed a male subjected entered the building, demanded money from the cash register, while concealing his hands under his outer clothing. The male subject left the business in an unknown direction carrying an undisclosed about of cash. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, 175lbs, wearing a black hat, yellow and black scarf, a black leather jacket, and denim jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

