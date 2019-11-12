Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Tanger Center May 3

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

COMEDIAN NATE BARGATZE TO EXTEND GOOD PROBLEM TO HAVE TOUR INTO 2020

Los Angeles, CA (November 12, 2019) – Following the continued success of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze is extending his best-selling Good Problem to Have stand-up tour into 2020, adding stops in more than 40 US cities.

The second leg of the “Good Problem to Have Tour” will come to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. Access to presale tickets will be available at natebargatze.com<www.natebargatze.com/> starting on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, TangerCenter.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.

Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a ‘Best New Comedian’ by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s ‘Comedians to Watch’ in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture’s ’50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015. His debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, “Yelled at by a Clown,” which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

For more information on Nate Bargatze, including tour dates and tickets, visit natebargatze.com<www.natebargatze.com/> and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @natebargatze.

