Comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 17

For Release Monday, Feb. 3

GRAMMY NOMINATED COMEDIAN AND ACTOR JIM GAFFIGAN ANNOUNCES

THE PALE TOURIST WORLD TOUR

EXTENSIVE STAND UP TOUR WITH NEW MATERIAL

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – AUGUST 17

(New York, NY) – Actor, writer, producer, four-time Grammy nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy top touring performer, and multi-platinum selling father of five Jim Gaffigan will bring The Pale Tourist, arena and theatre world tour to Greensboro Coliseum on August 17.

Gaffigan’s tour kicked off in Pittsburgh, PA on January 10 and will crisscross the world, with dates in the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Canada.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. American Express(r) Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. local time.

2019 was Gaffigan’s biggest year to date with an astonishing eight films opening. Three of the films premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero (Viola Davis, Allison Janney), Them That Follow (Olivia Coleman, Walton Goggins) and Light From Light (Marin Ireland) – with many festival goers calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.” He debuted in his first two leading roles in the comedy Being Frank and the thriller, American Dreamer, which are now available for download. Additionally, Troop Zero will soon be released by Amazon Studios.

Also in 2019, Gaffigan recently released his unprecedented 7th stand up special, Quality Time with Amazon making history as their first original comedy special.

Gaffigan is one of only ten comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden arena and he opened for Pope Francis in front of one million+ people in Philadelphia, during the Pope’s visit to the US in 2016. Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday and last year he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. He was also recently named one of the world’s highest grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 647 million spins to date.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

