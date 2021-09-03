[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown 336-373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]

[1400×580-Tony-OCTOBER-31-Gospel-flyer-082021]

Coliseum to host Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert Oct. 31

(Greensboro, NC) – The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2021 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert featuring Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Koryn Hawthorne will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

The ‘Festival of Praise’ concert will also include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

EVENT: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert

Festival of Praise

featuring Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Koryn Hawthorne

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

-###-

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.