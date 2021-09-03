Coliseum to host Aggie Homecoming Concert Oct. 27

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 3, 2021 10:00 am

[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]

[1400×580-Tony-A&T-HOMECOMING-AD-2021-Flyer2-082921]

Coliseum to host Aggie Homecoming Concert Oct. 27
(Greensboro, NC) – The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2021 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The all-star lineup will feature Grammy Award winner Roddy Rich, Moneybagg Yo and Ty Dolla $ign with special guests Flipp Dinero and Erica Banks.
EVENT: 2021 Aggie Homecoming Concert
featuring Roddy Rich, Moneybagg Yo and Ty Dolla $ign
DATE/TIME: Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum
TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

-###-

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

A MIME attachment of type was removed here
by a drop-attachments-by-name filter rule on the host .

pdf icon AT-Homecoming-2021.pdf

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE