Coliseum to host Aggie Homecoming Concert Oct. 27

(Greensboro, NC) – The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2021 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The all-star lineup will feature Grammy Award winner Roddy Rich, Moneybagg Yo and Ty Dolla $ign with special guests Flipp Dinero and Erica Banks.

EVENT: 2021 Aggie Homecoming Concert

featuring Roddy Rich, Moneybagg Yo and Ty Dolla $ign

DATE/TIME: Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

