For Immediate Release

Coliseum Complex to host job fair for Event Prep & Housekeeping Positions

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host a job fair to recruit part-time staff for event prep and custodian positions. These positions may include shifts at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The job fair will take place Monday, March 2 from 4-8 p.m. in Meeting Room 3 of the Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center.

Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.

