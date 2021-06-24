[GCC_A_1.blue copy]

Coliseum Advance Box Office reopening June 25

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Coliseum advance box office will reopen on Friday, June 25 at 12 p.m.

Box office summer operating hours will be 12-4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Patrons may purchase tickets for all Coliseum Complex events, as well as events at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. In addition, tickets for non-Wake Forest athletic events at LJVM Coliseum (including Harlem Globetrotters on Aug. 7) and Truist Field (Nitro Circus, Aug. 14) are also available.

Tickets for events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Tanger Center, LJVM Coliseum and Truist Field are also available online at TicketMaster.com<www.TicketMaster.com>.

Due to precautions surrounding the pandemic, the Greensboro Coliseum advance box office has been closed to the general public since March, 2020.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.