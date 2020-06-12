Editor’s note: In the attached photo, Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras (center) is joined by graduating seniors (from left): Makayla Key from Dudley High, Pixie Hocker from Western High, Danny Tran from the Academy at Smith and Levi Murphy from Southwest High to announce the scholarships and grants total for the GCS Class of 2020.



For Immediate Release: June 12, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Class of 2020 Reaches New Record for Scholarships and Grants

Graduating class has earned a record-breaking total of $193,131,565

Greensboro, N.C. – The Class of 2020 will be remembered across the nation for a unique graduation experience, but in Guilford County Schools, it will also be remembered for something more – a record-breaking amount of scholarship and grant offers.

This year’s graduates were offered a remarkable $193,131,565 in scholarships and grants, topping last year’s record of $189.5 million.

Credit goes to the high school counselors, the students themselves and their parents for finding and applying for these scholarships and grants. The total includes academic, athletic, military, band and fine arts scholarships that were offered to students.

“I’m so proud of our counseling staff for stepping up and topping last year’s incredible total,” says Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling. “These funds will help make college a reality for our deserving and hard-working students.”

Smith High had the most scholarship dollars, with 255 scholarships and grants worth $16,260,760. Following closely behind is Page High, which received $16,017,457 through 303 scholarships and grants.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323