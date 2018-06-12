Guilford County Schools’ class of 2018 earns record-setting amount in scholarships and grants

Editor’s Note, photo caption: GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras announces scholarship and grant amount offered to the Class of 2018. Students are, Caitlyn Smith, (left), STEM Early College at N.C. A&T State University graduate; Faraji Joseph-Chandler, Dudley High; Wesley Francis, Ragsdale High; Olivia Romine, Grimsley High; and Aleah Brown, Northern High.

For Immediate Release: June 12, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Class of 2018 Earns Record-Setting Amount in Scholarships and Grants

The total offered to seniors is $177,973,215

Greensboro, N.C. – This year’s graduating senior class was offered more money in scholarships and grants than any other class in GCS history.

Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras announced Tuesday that the Class of 2018 earned a record-setting $177,973,215 in scholarships and grants. This is an increase of $28,931,343 over last year.

Schools with the highest amounts offered were Page High, Grimsley High, the Early College at Guilford and the Academy at Smith.

Page High’s graduating class of 510 students – the largest in the district – was offered $16,934,986.

Grimsley High’s class of 427 students was offered $13,387,658.

Early College at Guilford’s principal Linda Kidd said this year was exceptional. Its graduating class of 47 students was offered $11,684,835. Her students were offered many of the major scholarships, including the Morehead-Cain, Trinity and Park scholarships. Their offer was just $1.7 million less than Grimsley, which has 380 more students.

The Academy at Smith earned nearly as much as the Early College, with $11,127,557 offered. Its 55 students graduated on May 24.

School counselors play a critical role in a student’s success, says Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling for GCS.

“School counselors help students thrive academically, personally and socially, as well as assist them in exploring their options after high school,” Wilson says. “By building personal relationships with students, school counselors were able to motivate and encourage them to apply for more scholarships and reach higher heights of success, which led to a record-breaking year.”

The district’s website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17. Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323