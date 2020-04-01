?

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Staff Offer Play at Home Activities

Greensboro, NC (April 1, 2020) – Staff with Greensboro Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department and Field Operations have been creating videos and posting activities to help residents stay active, get creative and learn something while social distancing. Virtual programming includes story times, exercise classes, craft activities, scavenger hunts and more. For updated links to these great resources go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/Playathome.<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Playathome>

Visit the City of Greensboro’s COVID-19 webpage<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/covid-19-information-and-updates> for the latest news, cancellations, and service changes.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.