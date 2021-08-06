[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Rolls Out Tornado-Damaged Tree Removal Program

GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2021) – For many area residents, the 2018 tornado that resulted in extensive damage to the city’s east side is but a memory. Many others, however, are reminded daily of that damage.

There are still areas of Greensboro where downed and dead trees from the storm have created blight, overgrowth, and habitats for vermin. To clean up these areas, the City of Greensboro is using state disaster recovery funding to provide professional removal and cleanup of tornado damaged trees on private residential property and dedicated City property. No funds will be given directly to property owners.

Program eligibility and process steps are outlined at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TornadoTrees<www.greensboro-nc.gov/TornadoTrees>. Also on this Web page is the application<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=49676> for the program, which must be filled out and submitted to the City’s Code Compliance, a division of the Neighborhood Development Department.

Application deadline is October 31. The program will run as long as disaster recovery funds remain available.

