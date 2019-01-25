City Offering Assistance to Federal Employees

Impacts from the Federal Government Shutdown are being felt throughout the City of Greensboro and its community members. In our own municipality, national public safety trainings have been canceled, and hiring processes have been delayed due to an inability to do background screenings. City staff continues to monitor federal funding sources that support housing, transportation, workforce development and SNAP participants that utilize our food services, which for now, remain intact. Our furloughed federal employees are facing even greater challenges on a daily basis with childcare, housing, food and even the ability to have leisure activities. The City of Greensboro is proud to offer the following, in support of furloughed federal workers who reside in Greensboro, as our first concern is taking care of our residents in this time of need.

Financial Relief for Furloughed Federal Employees Living in Greensboro, NC

Utility, Food, and Mortgage Assistance:

* Financial relief on late fees for City Water Utility Bills and provide additional time to make payment arrangements.

* In coordination with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the Housing Hub, a fund has been established to accept donations for mortgage and rent assistance. The Jewish Family Services of Greensboro (JFS), a constituent agency of the Greensboro Jewish Federation, has pledged to be our first donor and encourages others to join them. JFS is also joining with food banks around the city to offer food resources.

* We will continue to support great partners, such as Out of the Garden (providing mobile markets and free food distribution) and Chef Big Willie’s at Gillespie Park (Sunday Dinner Event on January 27 from 1-4 pm) who have stepped up to provide food services.

Youth and Recreational Offerings:

* No registration fee for children of a Furloughed Federal Employees who are a part of the afterschool program offered at community recreation centers.

* Free dock / pier fishing

* Free rowboat rental

For those interested in taking advantage of services, please contact the City of Greensboro, Community Relations Office at 336-373-2723 for more information.

