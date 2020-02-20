City of Greensboro on a Two-Hour Delay Friday

?Good evening,
The City of Greensboro will operate on a two-hour delay on February 21, 2020. All employees that are not service critical should report for duty at 10 am.
Facility openings will be updated at www.greensboro-nc.gov/weatherupdates and on social media.
Thank you.
Chris Wilson
Assistant City Manager
