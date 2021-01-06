City of Greensboro Human Rights Commission Hosts Video Premiere of Annual MLK Day Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Human Rights Commission Hosts Video Premiere of Annual MLK Day Program

GREENSBORO, NC (January 6, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a free video production airing at 9 am Monday, January 18, on Greensboro Television Network<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/communications-marketing/greensboro-television-network-gtn>, Facebook<www.facebook.com/HRC.Greensboro>, and the City’s YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC/videos>. The theme is “Women in the Movement,” featuring keynote speakers Shirley Frye and Zitty Nxumalo and performers Synthia Green and The Poetry Project.

Local civil rights leaders will also be featured in a short video entitled, “I Am the Four,” honoring the legacy of the A&T University students who participated in the lunch counter sit-ins. Anyone in the community working on improving human and civil rights is encouraged to share their “why” and work on this movement throughout the month with the hashtag #Iamthe4 on their social media platforms.

