CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City of Greensboro Announces Juneteenth Closings

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2021) – City offices are closed on Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Friday, June 18. That day’s collections instead take place on Thursday, June 17, and Thursday’s collections take place on Wednesday, June 16.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.

* The Greensboro Public Library system, Greensboro History Museum, and Greensboro Cultural Center are closed Friday, June 18.

* On Friday, June 18, Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) and Access GSO (formerly SCAT) will operate on a normal schedule. The GTA administrative offices will be closed Friday, June 18.

* All City parks, trails, and greenways remain open. Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. Call 336-373-5850 to schedule a tee time. Lake Brandt, Lake Higgins and Lake Townsend will be open from 7 am to 8:30 pm. City pools and spraygrounds will be open as normal. The following facilities will be closed Friday, June 18 for the holiday: Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, recreation centers, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Active Adult Center, Trotter Active Adult Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Greensboro Youth Council.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

