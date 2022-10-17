CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
October 17, 2022 Contact: Latoya Harris
Phone: 336-373-3763
City Hosting Internal Talent Acquisition Showcase
WHAT: The City of Greensboro hosts a Talent Acquisition Showcase. During the event, the Talent Acquisition team will assit current employees with their growth within the City while helping to engage and foster development. Employees will learn how to complete an online application, tips on interviewing, and receive career coaching.
WHEN: Tuesday, October 18, 10 am to 2 pm
WHERE: Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
