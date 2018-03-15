City Council work session

Good morning – attached please find the notice scheduling a work session for the Greensboro City Council at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20th. Thank you.

Betsey Richardson, MMC, NCCMC, NCCP
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
City of Greensboro
