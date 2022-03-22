City Council Strategy Session Notice Repost

Please see the attached revised notice for the Council Strategy Session on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday noticing the correct start time on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. and the meetings will be held remotely. There is a link provided for public viewing on the City Website.

Please note: All City Council meeting agendas are located on the City website under the Government tab, City Council, Council meetings… HERE<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/council-meetings>

