City Contractors Working Along I40 this Month
GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Through the end of June, City contractors will be working Mondays through Fridays along Interstate 40 near the east bound on ramp off Wendover Avenue to replace a sewer line under the interstate. There should be no impact to motorists during this time. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
