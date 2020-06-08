[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Contractors Working Along I40 this Month

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Through the end of June, City contractors will be working Mondays through Fridays along Interstate 40 near the east bound on ramp off Wendover Avenue to replace a sewer line under the interstate. There should be no impact to motorists during this time. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

