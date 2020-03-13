Cirque du Soleil’s OVO at Greensboro Coliseum cancelled

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CANCELS OVO PERFORMANCES IN GREENSBORO DUE TO WORLDWIDE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Greensboro, NC (March 13, 2020) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, all performances of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO from April 2-5, 2020 at Greensboro Coliseum have been cancelled.

All ticket buyers will be refunded and will be notified on how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company. Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.

Cirque du Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting OVO’s tour plans for the rest of 2020.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to providing a work and performance environment with the highest standard of health and safety. In collaboration with local health authorities and business partners, the company will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and will share information as needed.

For further questions please contact Cirque du Soleil’s customer service team: 1-877-9-CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,900 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit :

CirqueduSoleilEntertainmentGroup.com<www.cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com/>.

Media Contact:

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.