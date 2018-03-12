Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ coming to Greensboro Coliseum Aug. 22-26

A Breakthrough Ice Experience!
Cirque du Soleil’s First Ever On Ice Production
CRYSTAL
performs in Greensboro from August 22-26 at the Greensboro Coliseum
TICKETS ON SALE STARTING MONDAY, MARCH 12, 2018
Greensboro, NC – March 12, 2018 – Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum with a brand-new arena creation. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 34-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. CRYSTAL will perform in Greensboro from Wednesday, August 22 through Sunday, August 26 for 7 shows only.
In CRYSTAL, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world class audience experience. Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand. The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations!
Tickets for CRYSTAL are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Monday, March 12 at 10:00 am. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com
Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial prowess.
Show Schedule – Wednesday, August 22 through Sunday, August 26, 2018
Wednesday, August 22 at 7:30 PM
Thursday, August 23 at 7:30 PM
Friday, August 24 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, August 25 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM
Sunday, August 26 at 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM
More about CRYSTAL – A Breakthrough Ice Experience
Follow CRYSTAL, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, and empowered. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.
For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal
To watch a preview video of CRYSTAL, visit YOUTUBE
Follow #CRYSTAL and #cirquedusoleil on social media: Facebook
CRYSTAL PR Materials available for download
Press Kit Document: bit.ly/2HmruK6
Official PROMO and BROLL – cirk.me/CRYSTAL_PROMOS
CRYSTAL Official Photos: bit.ly/2FuLutv
Photo credit : Matt Beard / Costumes: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt / 2017 Cirque du Soleil
Sponsor
Cirque du Soleil wishes to thank Forsythe Technology ; official sponsor of Cirque du Soleil.
Cirque du Soleil
CRYSTAL is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd original production since 1984. The company has brought wonder and delight to more than 180 million spectators in more than 450 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil has over 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from 50 different countries.
For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com
To find out more about the ONE DROP Foundation, visit www.onedrop.org
Greensboro Media Contact:
Lindsey Anthony |Allied Integrated Marketing| 404-975-4270 |lanthony@alliedim.com
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com
