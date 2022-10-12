Event Press Release

World’s Toughest Rodeo

CINCH WORLD’S TOUGHEST RODEO COMING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM

Join us at the Greensboro Coliseum for two nights of rodeo action, March 31 and April 1, 2023. Rodeo fans can expect a trifecta of fun with action, entertainment and intense competition on the menu. Plan to witness a BATTLE TO THE FINISH as the world’s toughest cowboys are “in it to win it” in their mission to be crowned Pro Rodeo’s World Champion.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

Fans will experience the absolute best of the best in cowboy athletes in Greensboro, NC as competition heats up to qualify for the richest rodeo in the world, the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Every dollar the cowboys win will put them one step closer to the crown, and top contenders from across the U.S. will be lining up to compete in Greensboro, NC. We are proud to be Pro Rodeo!

Expect edge of your seat action, eight seconds at a time. Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will spotlight fan favorite events: Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding and Bareback Riding including the thrilling winner-takes-all Showdown Round and Women’s Barrel Racing.

Pro Rodeo’s best in entertainment will also be featured in the 2023 edition of Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Roger Mooney, National Finals Rodeo announcer and fan favorite, will call the action and get fans rodeo ready. Matt Merritt, comedy barrelman will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Lastly, fans will be wowed and amazed by trick rider Dusti Dickerson.

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo has doubled up on pre-show fan fun as the rodeo opens at 6 p.m. each night for a free (with ticket) pre-show event “down on the dirt.” Come early for pony rides, meet the cowboys, hop in the clown’s barrel, take a seat in the bucking shoots on our live photo bulls Sonny and Silver Dollar, or get up close and personal on a behind the chutes tour.

Load up your family and friends and make memories to last a lifetime. For more information visit www.worldstoughestrodeo.com/.

