[WFA0456_jr_LJVM_Logo_Final]

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at LJVM canceled

(WINSTON-SALEM, NC) – Due to the growing concern over the COVID-19 virus, the CWTR is regretfully cancelling our March 20-21 Winston-Salem and March 29 Raleigh, NC events.

We are deeply saddened by this decision but believe it is in the best interest of our contestants, contract personnel, and fans. In the ever-changing circumstances across the country, the safety and well-being of everyone involved in our event is our top priority.

Ticketholders may obtain at their respective point of purchase.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.